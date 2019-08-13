|
|
Marvin Hans Sr. 1943—2019
Marvin Hans Sr. 76, of Freeport, Illinois passed away on August 12th 2019. He was born on April 30th 1943 to Henry and Evelyn (Freas) Hans in Sterling Illinois. He graduated from Sterling High School in 1961. He married Diane Vietmeyer in 1962 and was together for 56 1/2 years. Marvin was a welder and a junker with his 1956 black International Wrecker. He enjoyed target shooting, drag racing, and talking to anyone about cars. He also enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Diane Hans, children Marvin Jr. (Deb) Hans, Debbra (Denis) Elgin; grandchildren Derek (Becky) Elgin, Amber (Cesar) Cortez, Denise (Jordan) Griffin, Karisa Hans, Kayla Hans; and his great-grandchildren Abigail Elgin, Ariela Cortez, Amelia Cortez, and Zander Cortez.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday August 15, 2019 at 11 AM, with visitation at 10 AM, at Oakland Mausoleum in Freeport, with Pastor Keith Johnson of the First Lutheran Church of Freeport officiating. Online condolences can be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019