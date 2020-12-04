1/1
Marvin Lee Aeling
Marvin Lee Aeling 1942—2020
Marvin Lee Aeling, 78, of Freeport, IL, passed away on December 3, 2020 at FHN surrounded by his family. He was born on June 9, 1942 in Heron Lake, MN, the son of Earl and Dorothy Aeling. He married Jacqueline Symanek on June 30, 1961 in Freeport.
He is survived by his two daughters: Sally (Armando) Huerta of Freeport and Cynthia Dittfurth of La Porte, TX;
Three sons: Gary Aeling and Thomas Aeling both of Freeport, and Timothy (Kathy) Aeling of Nocona, TX; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brothers Roger, Merle, and Richard; and two sons David Schneider and Marvin Aeling Jr.
A private service will be held on Tuesday December 8, 2020, at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport. Online condolences may be shared at www.schwarzfh.com

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
