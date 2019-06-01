|
|
Marvin Phillips 1930—2019
Marvin R. Phillips, 88, of Freeport formally of Lena passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Liberty Village in Freeport. He was born on September 19, 1930 to Roy and Emma (Eder) Phillips in Freeport, IL. He graduated from Freeport High School in 1949. On September 22, 1951 Marvin married Donna Schoney on at Lena Church of the Brethren.Marvin worked for Micro Switch, State Bank of Freeport, and then for twenty-eight and a half years at Lena State Bank from which he retired. He was also an active member of the Lena Church of the Brethren until it closed and then at the Zion Church in Freeport, IL. He was also a proud member of the Lena Lions Club for many years.He is survived by his wife of 67 years Donna, son Jon (Cindy) Phillips of Freeport, IL, two grandchildren; Shawn (Jenna) Phillips Lancaster, WI and Linsey Philips of Freeport, IL, two great-grandchildren; Landon and Hattie , three sisters; LeVonne (Eddie) Elliott of Oregon, IL, Norma (Earl) Winters of WA and Marty (Pete) Gioppo of Rockford, IL, and sister-in-law Margery (Leonard) Stabenow of Lena, IL.He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Vivian Ashley, sister-in-law Doris Schoney, and brother-in-laws Eddie Elliott, Earl Winters, Leonard Stabenow, and Earl Schoney. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday June 5, 2019 at the Zion Church in Freeport, IL .Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday June 5, 2019 at Zion Church in Freeport, IL. Officiating will be Pastor Steve Rios A memorial has been established in his name. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 1 to June 4, 2019