Marvin "Mike" T. Stykel 1935—2020
Marvin "Mike" T. Stykel, 84, of German Valley, IL, died Wednesday July 22, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital. He was born December 21, 1935 in German Valley, IL, the son of Tybo and Kathryn (Viel) Stykel. Marvin married the love of his life, Birdine Ingold September 12, 1959 in Freeport, IL, and lived in German Valley, IL all their lives, in the home Marvin built. Marvin was a mechanic for Miller Implement and a Petroleum Truck Driver for Kaney Transport. He was a member of Silver Creek Reformed Church in German Valley. He served on the German Valley Fire Department for 39 years. He enjoyed boating, tinkering on cars, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Marvin is survived by his wife Birdine Stykel; children, Michael Stykel of Rockford, IL, Scott (Linda) Stykel of Freeport, IL, Lori Tessendorf of Chandler, AZ, and Darin (Jessica) Stykel of Freeport, IL; grandchildren, Jennica(Anthony Scott) Tessendorf, Kirstin (Dalton) Schenck, Alex Stykel, Kate Stykel, Cole Stykel, and Ty Stykel; and three great-grandchildren, Trace Scott, Athena Schneck, and Liam Schneck.Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Harm Stykel, and sister, Elizabeth Rust.Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Monday July 27, 2020 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Freeport, with Rev. Grant Mulder officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Due to the COVID19 Pandemic a luncheon/celebration of life will be set for a later date. A memorial has been established in his memory. Please visit www.burketubbs.com
to sing Marvin's online guestbook and to share memories.