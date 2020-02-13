|
Mary Albright 1959—2020
Mary L. Albright age 60, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday February 17, 2020 at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. till time of service on Monday at the Leamon Funeral Home.
Luncheon to follow at the Evangelical Free Church in Lena.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020