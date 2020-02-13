Home

LEAMONS FUNERAL HOME - LENA
210 WEST MAIN STREET
Lena, IL 61048
(815) 369-4512
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
LEAMONS FUNERAL HOME - LENA
210 WEST MAIN STREET
Lena, IL 61048
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
LEAMONS FUNERAL HOME - LENA
210 WEST MAIN STREET
Lena, IL 61048
Mary Albright


1959 - 2020
Mary Albright Obituary
Mary Albright 1959—2020
Mary L. Albright age 60, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday February 17, 2020 at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. till time of service on Monday at the Leamon Funeral Home.
Luncheon to follow at the Evangelical Free Church in Lena.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020
