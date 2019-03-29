|
Mary Ann Heise 1940—2019
Mary Ann Heise, 78, of Freeport, IL, passed away on Wednesday March 27, 2019 at Pearl Pavilion Nursing Home. Mary was born on April 13, 1940 in Freeport, the daughter of Kenneth and Fannie (Bird) Heise. She attended Pecatonica Schools, and worked many years at Malcolm Eaton Center. Mary attended the Methodist Church, and enjoyed coloring, eating at McDonald's, and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her sisters, Peggy (Arnold) Sterling and Linda (Don) Simons; her brothers, Leslie (Shirley) Heise and Rodney Heise.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Jerry, sister Sandy, and her niece LeaAnn.
Funeral service will be held on Monday April 1, 2019 at 3 PM, with visitation from 2 PM until time of service, at the Schwarz Park Blvd. Chapel, 608 S. Park Blvd. in Freeport, with Aaron Simons officiating. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport.
The family would like to send a special thanks to Pearl Pavilion Nursing Home and Freeport Hospice Care. Online condolences can be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019