Mary Ann Young 1925—2019
Mary Ann (Spangler) Young, 94, of Freeport, IL, passed away on October 24, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Center. She was born on January 4, 1925 at St. Francis Hospital to Edward F. and Mary J. (Hofer) Bear. She attended St. Clara Academy in Sinsinawa, WI in 1942. She married Don Spangler on May 18, 1942 at St. Mary's Church. He would later pass away in 1972. On February 14, 1987, she married Ken Young also at St. Mary's. Ken would pass away in 1999. She was a Dental Assistant for 30 years with Dr. Vogelei. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Mary's Guild, Elks, and Eagles clubs.
Survivors include her daughter Sue (Jan) Vehmeier, 2 step-children Dana Smith of Chicago and Tobin (Kathy) Vehmeier of Brookfield, WI; 2 step-grandchildren Colin and Jack of Minneapolis; sister-in-law Pat Bear, first cousin Joan Barton, and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Don, second husband Kenneth, brother F.X. Bear, and her parents.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at 11 AM, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Freeport with Fr. Timothy Barr officiating. Friends may call at 10 AM at the church until time of service. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. A memorial has been established in her name. Online condolences can be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019