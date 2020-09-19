Mary Beth Zimmerman 1955—2020

Mary Beth Zimmerman, 65, of Orangeville, IL passed away after a long courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer Friday September 18, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. She was born March 20, 1955 in Freeport, IL to Martin G. and Margaret E. (O'Connor) Krogull. On April 29, 1978 she married Bruce W. Zimmerman at St. Mary's Church in Freeport. She was a 1973 graduate of Aquin High School and 1977 graduate of Illinois Benedictine College. During her years in school she participated in pom pons and cheerleading. Mary Beth worked in day care in Orangeville, IL and as a social worker for several Freeport organizations. She was a member at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Freeport where she served as church decorator, religious education director and CCD teacher. Mary Beth enjoyed crafts, sewing and gardening. She also enjoyed traveling, especially her trip to Ireland and her journey down Route 66. Surviving is Mary Beth's husband Bruce of Orangeville, IL; two daughters Eliza (Aaron) Staver of Monroe, WI and Amy Zimmerman of Milton, WI; brother David M. (Dian) Krogull of Urbana, MO; two sisters Becky (Norb) Rozanski of Aurora, IL and Anne (Kurt) Kubatzke of Freeport, IL; also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and her Aquin family, especially the class of 1973. She is preceded in death by her parents. Funeral mass will be 10:30 A.M. Tuesday September 22, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Timothy Barr officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the start of mass. Also there will be a visitation from 4:00-7:00 P.M. Monday September 21, 2020 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home. A scripture service will be held Monday starting at 3:30 P.M. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. A memorial has been established in Mary Beth's memory.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store