Mary Diffenderfer 1937—2019
Mary Diffenderfer, age 81 of Winslow, IL., passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 20th, 2019, at her home. Mary was born on Sept. 15th, 1937, in Freeport, Illinois. She was the daughter of Robert and Zelda (Pierce) Garnhart. Mary graduated from Pearl City High School. On July 31st, 1955, she married the love of her life Richard Diffenderfer. They were married for 63 years. She enjoyed anything they were doing, as long as they were doing it together. Mary ran a home daycare for many years. She enjoyed teaching children to color and learn their numbers before going off to kindergarten. Mary loved family get-togethers and watching everyone have fun. She also loved sports. For many years, she enjoyed cheering on the Orangeville Broncos. She is survived by her husband Richard Diffenderfer of Winslow; children, Rhonda (Jim) Wessels of McConnell; Tammy (Steve) Webster of Dakota; Mark (Kathy) Diffenderfer of McConnell; and Todd (Jodi) Diffenderfer of Lena. Mary has been blessed with 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren that will miss her dearly. Mary was preceded in death by their son Scott Diffenderfer; parents Robert and Zelda Garnhart; and Richard's parents Charles and Edna Diffenderfer. Funeral services will be held at 1030 on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Grace Free Methodist church in McConnell, IL. A visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena, IL.
Pastor Richard Broberg will officiate the services. Burial will be at Silent Hill Cemetery in McConnell, IL. A memorial has been established in her memory. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019