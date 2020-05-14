|
|
Mary E. Graff 1937—2020
Mary E. Graff, age 83 of Freeport, IL, passed away at home on Monday, May 11, 2020. She was born January 23, 1937 in Lock Haven, PA; the daughter of the late Clarence and Sarah (Morgan) McKague. She was a graduate of Immaculate Conception and Lock Haven Teachers College. Mary married Walter M. Graff, Sr. on May 12, 1962; he passed on September 22, 1994. She had worked as an office secretary for the Dundee Park District and the Freeport Park District, retiring in 1996. Mary was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Freeport where she was also involved in the Fideles Circle and was a longtime president of the Concordia Society. She enjoyed crocheting and she loved her grandkids, never missing a sporting event or activity. Mary is survived by her daughters, Tina Thomas of Freeport and Theresa (Jeff) Williams of Princeton, IL; son, Walter M. (Denise) Graff, Jr. of North Lauderdale, FL; 4 grandchildren, Kelly Wall, Kris (Nicole) Wall, Vaughn (Amy) Piske, and Tasha (Tom) Aultman; and 7 great grandchildren, Jennifer, Ali, Liam, Bailey, Khloe, Braxton, and Boston. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter; sister, Elizabeth Johnson; and son-in-law, Wayne Thomas. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Immanuel Lutheran Church. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 14 to May 16, 2020