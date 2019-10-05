|
|
Mary Edler 1931—2019
Mary Kathryn Edler (Reynolds) of Carmel, Indiana, formerly of Pearl City died Friday, October 4, 2019. "Mary Kay", known by her great grandchildren as "GiGi", was born February 8th, 1931, in Lena, the daughter of Ray and Kathryn Reynolds. She married Earl Edler, Jr. on February 11, 1950, who predeceased her. She farmed with Earl for 50 years before moving to Lena and then to Carmel, Indiana where she spent several happy years with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to quilt and gifted many baby blankets during her lifetime. Mary was a long time member of the Pearl City United Methodist Church. Mary is survived by her son Douglas Edler of Pearl City and daughter Nancy (Glenn) Toren of Carmel, Indiana; four grandchildren, Rebecca (Aaron) Mueller and Amanda (Patrick) Short of Carmel, Indiana, Kelly (John Wesley) Coker of Westfield, Indiana, and Brandon Edler of Los Angeles, California; eight grandchildren, Ruby and Georgia Mueller, Jackson, Letty, and Eleanor Coker, and Harper, Hazel, and Holland Short; and her sister Nancy Kempel of Pearl City. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, son Jeffrey, brothers Laverne and Paul, and sister Laura Joan Pittman. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 9, at 10 a.m. at the Chapel of Peace in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport, IL. A committal service will be held at 11 a.m. John Wesley Coker will officiate. Memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2019