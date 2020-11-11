Mary F. Lamm 1923—2020
Mary Florence Meyer Brown Lamm, 97, of Freeport, IL, passed away on Monday November 9, 2020. She was born on March 11, 1923 in Silver Creek Township, IL, to Aloysius and Florence (Frisbie) Meyer. She was a graduate of Crane's Grove Grade School and Freeport High School. She married George Edward Brown on June 16, 1943. He would pass away in 1977. She then married Robert Joseph Lamm on March 7, 1981 and gained two new daughters: Roberta Kohlbauer and Delores Wienand. She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Freeport. Mary enjoyed the woods, the wildflowers of Crane's Grove, sewing and reading.
Survivors include five children: Teresa Brown, Catherine Ayala, Diane Brown, Marjorie and Michael Otte, and Patricia and Gary Stephens; one step-daughter, William and Dolores Wienand; 22 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren
She was preceded in death by both parents, three brothers: Winston Meyer, Lewis and Betty Meyer, and Edward and Sue Meyer; both sons: John Brown and Samuel Brown; one grandchild, one great-grandchild, and one step-daughter.
Visitation will be held on Friday November 13, 2020 from 4-7 PM, with Rosary service at 7 PM, at the Schwarz Park Blvd Chapel, 608 S. Park Blvd in Freeport, IL. A funeral service will be held on Saturday November 14, 2020 at 11 AM, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 229 W. Washington Place in Freeport, IL, with Father Timothy Barr officiating. Online condolences may be shared at www.schwarzfh.com