|
|
Mary Francesca (Undieme) Shick 1954—2020
Mary Francesca (Undieme) Shick, 66, passed away in her home surrounded by family on March 15, 2020, after a battle with cancer. Mary was born January 26, 1954, in Freeport to Jack and Irene (Hale) Undieme. She was a 1972 graduate of Freeport High School and worked at Micro Switch as an inspector. Mary enjoyed spending time with her beloved family, entertaining, cooking, attending her grandkids' activities, and playing slots at the casino with friends. A beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Mary is survived by her husband, Tom Shick of Lena, daughters Tammy (Joe) Daughenbaugh of Winslow, and Meghan (Brad) Cox of Lena. She is also survived by her sister PeeWee (Ron) Busjahn and brother Thomas (Sheryl) Undieme, many in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Her love and strength will be missed by her four grandkids, Alex and Alyssa Daughenbaugh and Brody and Joselyn Cox, who were her "rays of sunshine." Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Irene Undieme, and brothers, Jim and Phil Undieme. Mary touched the lives of so many. From racing dogs when the kids were little to taking boat rides on Castle Rock Lake, she became well-known for her outgoing, fun-loving personality. She enjoyed supporting her girls and grandkids in all of their adventures and loved listening to her music loud. Mary's friends and family were touched deeply by her unwavering support, care, and love. Her smile lit up the room, she made everyone feel welcome at her table, and her sense of humor kept things interesting. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in her name. Visitation will take place at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Freeport, Illinois, on Thursday, March 19, 2020, from 3:00pm-7:00pm and the Funeral will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, March 20, 2020 also at Burke Tubbs. The services will be officiated by Pastor George "Skip" Shick. Given the current events in the world, a celebration of life will occur at a future date. Please sign Mary's guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2020