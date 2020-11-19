1/1
Mary Harrenstein
1930 - 2020
Freeport- Mary J. Harrenstein, 90 of Freeport passed away at FHN Memorial Hospital on November 18, 2020. She was born at home on November 7, 1930 to Marten and Gertie (Henning) Janshen. She attended Silver Springs, Silver Creek, Blanchard and Leaf River schools. She married Marvin Harrenstein on April 27, 1952 in Freeport and they farmed together for many years in German Valley. She also worked at Bergners for 17 years. Marvin passed away in 2010. She was also a member of Silver Creek Reformed Church.
Over the years she enjoyed acting in the German Valley PTA plays, German Valley Days skits, eating at local restaurants, sending and receiving cards. She was proud of her German/Ostfriesen Heritage, speaking Platte Deutsch and enjoyed tea time with family.
She is survived by her children, Daryl (Gerry) Harrenstein of German Valley, Rhonda (Gary) Lolling of Pecatonica, David Harrenstein of Freeport, Brenda (David) Townsend of Winnebago, and Angela Lampe of Freeport. Her sister-in-laws, Theo Harrenstein of Freeport, Carolyn (Neal) Busker of Iowa, Doris (Gary) Smith of AZ, and brother-in-law, Wayne (Karen) Harrenstein of NC.
Her grandchildren, Dustin Virtue, Jayson (Bridget Ennis) Canas, Corbin (Rachael) Lolling, Cara (Dan) Hodgdon, Casey (Diedre Peterson) Lolling, Kamron (Eric) Doke, Leslie (Matthew) Shoulders, Chelsea (Larell White) Lampe, Alyssa (Zach Lund) Lampe, and Justin Lampe. Her 8 Great Grandchildren, Waylon, Rigley, Danny, Nolan, Brooklyn, Larell III, Alaia and Anyiah due in March of 2021.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother, Joe (Helen) Janshen, sister, Harmine (Robert) Scheffner and in-laws, Vernon (Jan) Harrenstein, Lester Harrenstein, Kenneth (Grace) Harrenstein, Lawrence Harrenstein and Clarence Harrenstein,
Private family services will be held and her final resting place will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
Condolences can be left for the family at www.walkermortuary.com

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
