So soeey for the loss of Mary Jean we had many talks ,phone calls every time you would see Mary she had to talk a classy lady and friends to so many God rest your soul you lived a great life and be with the ones you so love now you have great kids we know them all grandkids and great-grandkids wish love you very much you got to celebrate your 90th Birthday with a bunch of friends and relatives wish you enjoyed so much and I'm glad I got to be a part of that our thoughts and prayers go out to you all Love George and Erma Baal

George and Erma Baal

Friend