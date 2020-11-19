1/1
Mary Harrenstein
1930 - 2020
Freeport- Mary J. Harrenstein, 90 of Freeport passed away at FHN Memorial Hospital on November 18, 2020. She was born at home on November 7, 1930 to Marten and Gertie (Henning) Janshen. She attended Silver Springs, Silver Creek, Blanchard and Leaf River schools. She married Marvin Harrenstein on April 27, 1952 in Freeport and they farmed together for many years in German Valley. She also worked at Bergners for 17 years. Marvin passed away in 2010. She was also a member of Silver Creek Reformed Church.
Over the years she enjoyed acting in the German Valley PTA plays, German Valley Days skits, eating at local restaurants, sending and receiving cards. She was proud of her German/Ostfriesen Heritage, speaking Platte Deutsch and enjoyed tea time with family.
She is survived by her children, Daryl (Gerry) Harrenstein of German Valley, Rhonda (Gary) Lolling of Pecatonica, David Harrenstein of Freeport, Brenda (David) Townsend of Winnebago, and Angela Lampe of Freeport. Her sister-in-laws, Theo Harrenstein of Freeport, Carolyn (Neal) Busker of Iowa, Doris (Gary) Smith of AZ, and brother-in-law, Wayne (Karen) Harrenstein of NC.
Her grandchildren, Dustin Virtue, Jayson (Bridget Ennis) Canas, Corbin (Rachael) Lolling, Cara (Dan) Hodgdon, Casey (Diedre Peterson) Lolling, Kamron (Eric) Doke, Leslie (Matthew) Shoulders, Chelsea (Larell White) Lampe, Alyssa (Zach Lund) Lampe, and Justin Lampe. Her 8 Great Grandchildren, Waylon, Rigley, Danny, Nolan, Brooklyn, Larell III, Alaia and Anyiah due in March of 2021.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother, Joe (Helen) Janshen, sister, Harmine (Robert) Scheffner and in-laws, Vernon (Jan) Harrenstein, Lester Harrenstein, Kenneth (Grace) Harrenstein, Lawrence Harrenstein and Clarence Harrenstein,
Private family services will be held and her final resting place will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
Condolences can be left for the family at www.walkermortuary.com

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
November 19, 2020
Our sincerest sympathy to your family with the passing of your dear Mary Jean!! What can you say about her other than that she was such a dear person, always friendly, so kind to everyone! So very sorry
LeAnn Ross
Friend
November 19, 2020
Mary Jean was a beautiful, loving, caring woman. She was like a 2nd mom to me. Whenever you met her, she would light up & give you the biggest hug & kiss ever. She was always so interested in what was going on in your life. Heaven has gained a vivacious angel; I can just imagine the reunion. May God wrap His loving arms around her family members & friends during this time.
Diane (& Brian) Swanstrom
Friend
November 19, 2020
Your families are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Terry & Karen Diehl
November 19, 2020
I've never meet such a beautiful lady inside and out ..full of love for everyone..wonderful mom ..wife..friend ..never a dull moment with her around ..First family I met moving to German valley in 1973 ....hugs to all of you as her family..may each memory and laughter be a healing piece of the puzzle that you need..love you guys
Tamra Kearns
Friend
November 18, 2020
So soeey for the loss of Mary Jean we had many talks ,phone calls every time you would see Mary she had to talk a classy lady and friends to so many God rest your soul you lived a great life and be with the ones you so love now you have great kids we know them all grandkids and great-grandkids wish love you very much you got to celebrate your 90th Birthday with a bunch of friends and relatives wish you enjoyed so much and I'm glad I got to be a part of that our thoughts and prayers go out to you all Love George and Erma Baal
George and Erma Baal
Friend
