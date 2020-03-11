|
|
Mary Lou DeWall 1928—2020
Mary Lou DeWall, 91, of Leesburg, Florida, formerly of Freeport, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was born on May 12, 1928 in Hennepin, Illinois, the daughter of Thomas and Beulah (Green) Jones. She had three sons and was preceded in death by her youngest son, Douglas, and infant grandson, Christopher. Mary Lou is survived by Loren, her loving husband of 72 years, and sons, Terry (Kelly) of Tallahassee, Florida, and Greg (Karen) of Cambridge, Wisconsin, as well as nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Mary Lou held a variety of jobs throughout her lifetime, including many years as Office Manager of Careers, Inc. in Largo, Florida, a job she thoroughly enjoyed. She was also a skilled homemaker who loved to cook and take care of her family. Not one to sit still, Mary Lou liked to do crafts and needle work of all kinds. She also enjoyed watching the Orlando Magic Basketball team play whenever she could.
A celebration of Mary Lou's life will be held on Wednesday, March 11 at 11:00 a.m. at the Morrison United Methodist Church at 1005 W. Main St., Leesburg, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts go to Morrison United Methodist Church in Leesburg.
