Mary Ostrenga 1928—2020

Mary (Jonnye) Ostrenga, 92, a resident of Freeport and long-time resident of Glenview Illinois went to heaven on Sunday the 12th of July at Manor Court in Liberty Village of Freeport.

Born on May 19th, 1928 in Oneonta Alabama, Mary graduated from the Locust Fork High School in 1946. After marrying Andy Lewis, she spent 4 years in France returning in 1954. Mary married Leonard Ostrenga in 1956 and became a resident of Chicago, Illinois the following year.

Mary and Leonard owned and operated Len and Jon's Service, a towing and repair business for 40 years in Glenview and Wheeling, Illinois. She was a member of the East Maine Baptist Church in Glenview and attended Faith United Methodist Church in Freeport

Mary embraced her Cherokee heritage and enjoyed attending pow-wows with her Alabama cousins. She was a member and elder of the Cherokee Tribe of Northeast Alabama where her tribal name was Jonnye One Feather.

Mary was predeceased by Leonard her loving husband of 45 years in 2001, parents William and Addie Bell Huckaby, sister Martha Marie Self and grandson Jeremy Glass. She is survived by her four (4) children Anthony (Jeff) Lewis (Mary Jane), Andrea Gunn (Mark), Becky Reuber (Bill) and Mike Ostrenga, thirteen (13) grandchildren, Kim Gabriel, Tracey Lewis-Havemann, Jeff Lewis Jr., Alyssa Branek, Ryan Gunn, Candice King, Kent Reuber, Jana Reuber Diana Reuber, Dana Hoppe, Kachina Ostrenga, Malcom Ostrenga and Shannon Ostrenga and eleven (11) great grandchildren Benjamin and Samuel Gabriel, Emily and Olivia Havemann, Madyson, Emily and Abby King, Summer Grace Stidham, Dakota Stambaugh, Madelyn Branek and Josiah Reuber

Mary was known for her memorable Christmas extravaganzas with gifts spilling from beneath the tree. After the first present was opened, it became a frenzy of excited children in a free-for-all to open gifts. The excited joy of our children is a permanent family remembrance. Mary made friends wherever she went and her contagious smile brightened every room.

Her earthly family will forever grieve her loss but, we are comforted with the knowledge she now resides at peace with her heavenly family.

Mary's family wishes to extend our deepest thanks to all the staff at Liberty Village of Freeport and Freeport Hospice for their heartful care of our wonderful Grandma.

Visitation from 3 pm – 5pm, Wednesday, July 15th at Schwarz Park Blvd. Chapel, 608 S. Park Blvd., Freeport. Graveside service on Thursday, July 16th at 11am, Memorial Garden, Arlington Heights.

In lieu of flowers the family request each of her friends perform a random act of extraordinary kindness and gratitude in her memory.



