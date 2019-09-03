|
Mary Skutt 1938—2019
Mary T. Skutt age 80, passed away on Sunday September 1, 2019 at Azura Memory Care in Monroe, WI. She was born on September 6, 1938 in Darlington, Wi. to Olando and Annice (McKellips) LaDow. She married Frank Alan Skutt on June 27, 1981 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Warren. She was employed at Micro Switch in Warren for over 30 years until her retirement. She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church. She is survived by 2 sisters; Retha Blackbourn of Warren and Linda Blum of Monticello, Wi., 2 brothers; Joe LaDow of South Wayne, Wi and Laverne LaDow of Mineral Point, Wi. She also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents , 2 sisters and 3 brothers. Visitation will be on Thursday September 5, 2019 from 4:00 till 8:00 PM at the Bartell-Leamon Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be on Friday September 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Ann Catholic Church in Warren. Officiating will be Father Andrew Skorbutt. Burial will be at St. Ann Cemetery. A memorial has been established in her name. Condolences may be sent to the family leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019