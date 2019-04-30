|
|
MaryAnn Farringer 1935—2019
MaryAnn Farringer, 83, of Freeport, died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at FHN Memorial Hospital. MaryAnn was born August 24, 1935 in Rockford, Illinois, the daughter of John "Jack" and Fleta (St. John) Kempthorne. She married Ronald Farringer on July 19, 1952 in Freeport. Mr. Farringer passed away August 30, 2011. Mary Ann worked for Dol Realtor's for many years. Mary Ann was well known as an excellent cook and baker, her pies and treats were always enjoyed by friends and family. She took great pleasure in crocheting baby blankets for all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving is her two sons, Steven Farringer and Todd Farringer both of Freeport; two daughters, Deanna (Jay) Pacek and Becky Skeel both of Freeport; brother, Wayne (Ruth) Kempthorne; sister, Susan (Dick) Bigelow; seven grandchildren, Jason Farringer, Breah Jacobs, Treasure Kahl, Nick Skeel, Heather Farringer, Brittany Thomas and Lyndsey Skeel; twelve great-grandchildren; Peyton, Christian, Joshua, Elijah, Jayden, Brayleigh, Joseph, Caianah, Malaya, Cyncere, Charlie and Maggie; lifelong friends, Ernie(Shirley) Veer; and her beloved dog, Meghan. Mrs. Farringer was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ronald Farringer; brother, Kenny Kempthorne; and grandson, Joshua Kahl. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday May 3, 2019 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday May 2, 2019, 4:00- 7:00 P.M. at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established in MaryAnn's memory. Please visit www.burketubbs.com to sign her online guestbook and share a memory.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019