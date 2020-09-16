Maurice E. Holmes 1925—2020
Maurice E. Holmes, 94, of Lena, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Lena Living Center. He was born on December 7, 1925 to Oliver W. and Anna (Lobdell) Holmes at home in Waddams Township, IL. He was the last survivor of 13 children. He graduated from Lena High School in 1943. Married Elaine Amendt on May 25, 1947. They celebrated 73 years of marriage. Together they farmed in the Lena area. Maurice was active in many farm organizations, served on the Stephenson County Board, Salem UCC Church Council, Lena Lions, and the Lena Golf Club. He enjoyed reading, golf, traveling, but most of all talking about family. Maurice is survived by his wife; Elaine, two sons; Jeffrey and Gregory both of Lena, and a daughter; Christine (James) Peterson of Stoughton, WI. Ten grandchildren; William (Jennifer) Holmes of Nashville, TN, Vicki Fischer of Pearl City, Scott (Kim) Holmes of Lena, Angie (Jose') Cruz of North Charleston, SC, Kelly (Esther) Holmes of Tucson, AZ, Cody (Whitney) Holmes of Lena, IL, Nicholas (Susan) Holmes of Morrison, IL, Erica (Ben) Peyer of Stoughton, WI, Emily Deschane of Stoughton, WI, Tess (Mark) Matson of Stoughton, WI, seventeen great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son; Thomas C Holmes September 14, 1990, six brothers, six sisters, and his parents. A private family service will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Salem United Church of Christ.A memorial has been established in his memory.Condolences may be sent to the family at www. leamonfh.com