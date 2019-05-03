|
|
Maurice L. Koning 2019
Maurice L. Koning, 85, (1933-2019) of Freeport IL. died on Wednesday April 24th in his home.
He worked for years at Burgess Battery and Kelley Springfield Tire Co. where he retired at 62.
He was a good hard working man that didn't complain about anything. He enjoyed watching the Cubs on TV.
Son of the late Aaron and Helen (Kraft). He was preceded in death by his wife Delores (Wetzel) and son Donald. Also his siblings; Mike, Kenneth, Shirley, Ruth, and Margaret.
His survivors include Sister Alice Truckenmiller, Brother Clarence (Butch) and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by his 3 sons; Dennis (Janice), Dale (Pam), Richard (Nance). 4 grandchildren; Jennifer Dietlzer (Joe), Angela Brandt (Aaron), Erik (Lindsey), Kyle (Katie). And 6 GGC; Zach Dietzer, Avan and Adylee Brandt, Phoebe, Piper, Leo, and Teddy Koning.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday May 11, 2019 at 11 AM, at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, in the Chapel of Peace. Chaplain Sean Huguenin will officiate.
Online condolences can be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 3 to May 5, 2019