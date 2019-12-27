|
|
Maurice TerHark 1927—2019
Maurice TerHark, 92, of Rockford, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Born on February 10, 1927, in Rock City, IL., the son of Fred and Alta (Chapman) TerHark. Graduate of Dakota High School in 1945. Maurice farmed for 11 years in Stephenson County prior to working 25 years as a pipefitter for Ingersoll Milling Company. He was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church and Ingersoll Retiree's. Maurice married Corolyn Bennehoff on June 18, 1950 in Rockford. She predeceased him on March 21. 2010. Survived by his daughters, Cynthia (Daniel) King, and Suzanne (Richard) Gast; grandchildren, Timothy (Jennifer) Gast, Ted Gast and Krista (Kellen) Cambern; great-grandchildren, Rhett, Aubrey, Ace and Ryker; sisters-in-law; Miriam Lebaron of Freeport, Carol Bennehoff of Rockford; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers, Russell, Don, Elmer, Glenn; sisters, Alice DeVries, Gladys Tielkemeier.
Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 11:00 am at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2336 Freeport Rd., Rockton, IL. 61072, with Reverend Jay Quinn officiating. Visitation will be held at 10:00 – 10:45 am prior to the service. Lunch will be served immediately after the service. Burial at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Freeport. Memorial may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 200 N First St., Rockford 61107, or Arthritis Association, 1355 Peachtree St. NE Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019