Maxine K. Miller 1924—2019
Maxine K. Miller, age 95 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Manor Court in Freeport. She was the daughter of Frank and Bertha (Scheffner) Salsbury. She lived in Freeport her whole life. Maxine was born March 4, 1924 and was married to Darrel H. Miller on April 21, 1945; he passed away on January 11, 2004. She graduated from Freeport High School in 1942. She was an active member of the Oak Avenue Church and was baptized and married in the Oak Avenue Church. She also sang for 35 years in the church choir as well as in other area churches. She belonged to Fellowship Sunday School Class for over 50 years. She was a youth leader, Sunday School Teacher, and member of the Share Group. She was also a member of the Stephenson County Home Extension and the Priscilla Club. Together, Maxine and Darrel were 4-H leaders and participated in the Stephenson County Fair for more than 50 years. Maxine enjoyed cooking, baking and music of all kinds. God was her partner always. She is survived by her sons, Jerry (Susan) of Geneva, IL and Greg A. (Sheila) of Freeport; daughter, Deb (Miller) Brown of Freeport; grandchildren, Denise (Miller) Pallavajjala of Geneva, IL, Jeff (Lauren) Miller of Naperville, IL, and Kayla Miller of Freeport and great grandchildren, Rohit, Rajiv & Adriana Pallavajjala, and Brody Miller. Her family was the love of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Darrel. Maxine's family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Rebecca Pedersen, Liberty Village and the staff and caregivers at Manor Court, Faith UMC pastors and friends, and FHN Hospice. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 10th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Faith UMC in Freeport. The funeral service will be Friday, October 11th at 10:00 a.m. also at the church. Interment will take place at Oakland Cemetery in Freeport. In lieu of flowers memorial fund has been established in her name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019