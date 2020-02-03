|
Maxine Wickland 1921—2020
Maxine Wickland, age 98, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Parkview Nursing Home in Freeport, IL. She was born on June 23, 1921 to Luther and Lena (Salier) Lower. She married Floyd Wickland on December 24, 1939. She is survived by her daughter; Sandra (Steven) Johnson of Belvidere, IL, Grandson; Ryan (Leasha) Johnson of Belvidere, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and her sister Darlene Diehl. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday February 6, 2020 at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena. Visitation will be from 9:30 until time of service at the Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Rick Bader. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established in her name. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020