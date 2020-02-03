Home

POWERED BY

Services
LEAMONS FUNERAL HOME - LENA
210 WEST MAIN STREET
Lena, IL 61048
(815) 369-4512
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Wickland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Wickland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine Wickland Obituary
Maxine Wickland 1921—2020
Maxine Wickland, age 98, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Parkview Nursing Home in Freeport, IL. She was born on June 23, 1921 to Luther and Lena (Salier) Lower. She married Floyd Wickland on December 24, 1939. She is survived by her daughter; Sandra (Steven) Johnson of Belvidere, IL, Grandson; Ryan (Leasha) Johnson of Belvidere, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and her sister Darlene Diehl. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday February 6, 2020 at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena. Visitation will be from 9:30 until time of service at the Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Rick Bader. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established in her name. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -