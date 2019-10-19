|
Melanie Ann Konopa 1969—2019
On Wednesday, October 9th, 2019, Melanie Konopa passed away suddenly at her home in Carrollton, Texas. She was born May 20, 1969 in Durham, North Carolina to James and Julie (Cramer) Konopa. Melanie became a registered nurse in 1993 and recently received her Bachelor of Science Nursing. She touched the lives of many through her 19 years as a hospice nurse and was most recently working as a registered nurse at Sagecrest Hospital.
Melanie loved collecting Footprints in the Sand, seashells, and was an avid reader. One of her favorite hobbies was traveling with her friends and family and visiting many beautiful places. She was an animal lover and has been reunited in heaven with her beloved cat, Rita. Melanie was known for her kind heartedness, great sense of humor and ability to joyfully brighten up any room.
Melanie leaves her son, Christopher, who was her greatest joy in life. She is also survived by her mother, Julie, and her father, James, brothers Michael, Marc (Stacey), and Col. Matthew (Maggie), and sister Marni. She is also survived by aunts Jeanette (Ronnie), Kristen (Mitch), and Kay (Jerry), along with nephew Trase and nieces Kayla, Tayler and Sophie and numerous cousins. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Cyril Konopa and Bernice Williams and her maternal grandparents Arthur and Anna Mae "Buggy" Cramer.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26 at 10am at North Dallas Funeral Home in Carrollton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to DFW Cocker Spaniel Rescue (www.dfwcockerrescue.org), Texas Nurses Foundation (www.texasnurses.org/page/about TNF) or a .
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019