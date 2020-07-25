Melissa C. Grimes 1970—2020
Melissa Christine Grimes, age 50, of Park Forest, IL was called home Thursday, July 23, 2020. Melissa was born in Freeport on July 8, 1970.
Melissa was a 1988 graduate of Rich East High School, & also graduated from the Kaplan University Dental Assistant program. She had many jobs in her life - cosmetologist, dental assistant, waitress, grocery clerk etc. But if you asked Melissa, her occupation on Earth was to be a Friend, Mother, & Child of God.
She was a self-described flower child - a "hippie dippie girl" who loved communing with nature. She was a lover of fitness, yoga, healthy living - but not too healthy that she couldn't enjoy her daily coffee or chocolate… or both.
Melissa, in her soul, was a singer and rocker. She loved listening to and making music. She sang loud; she sang often. She sang to herself, she sang to large crowds. She didn't need an excuse, she'd sing anywhere. And everywhere she sang, people listened.
More than anything, Melissa loved. She knew that love was what made life worth living. She taught her children to love others and to lead with love. Melissa believed in "doing unto others as you would have them do unto you" and she lived that principle every day. She left her mark on every other life she touched because of how deeply she loved.
Melissa is survived by her three daughters, Kyana Grimes (David Arendt) of Davenport, IA, Kierra Grimes (Riley McAuliffe) of Freeport, IL, Tyra Grimes of Park Forest, IL; her son Colin Grimes, of Freeport, IL; her parents John & Jan Bauch of Freeport, IL; her brother Bobby Bauch of Freeport, IL; her grandson Grayson Grimes of Park Forest, IL; Fiancee Dan Lamb of Park Forest, IL; Many loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, & Friends. Preceded in death by her two loves - Corey Grimes & Eric Rademacher; her grandparents Delvin & Doris McNett, Bill & Virginia Williams, and Bob & Rosemary Bauch; Uncles, Roger, Pete, & Jerry; Aunts Colleen, Jackie, & Jewell; Cousin Chase.
A visitation will be held on Monday, July 27th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Hermann Funeral Home in Stockton, IL. The funeral will be Tuesday, July 28th at 1:00 p.m. with a visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Walker Mortuary in Freeport, IL. A memorial fund has been established in her name. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com
