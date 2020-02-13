|
Melva Law 1925—2020
Melva Ruby Law, age 94 of Stockton, IL passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Lena Living Center. She was born October 3, 1925 in Stockton to the late Herman and Ruby (Wilcox) Pohl. Melva married Burdette (Butch) Wenziker on December 23, 1942. He passed away on June 7, 1996. She then married Blendon Law on October 3, 1998 and he passed away on March 23, 2005. Melva attended Stockton Schools and completed Beauty School Training in Sterling, IL. She was a hairdresser for 55 years, doing business as "Melva's Woodland Acres" and was an election judge for 22 years. She played guitar with Butch's band "Butch and the Buckaroos" and Blendon's band "The Blendonaires". Melva loved to dance and was a member of "The Stockton Twirl-A-Ways" square dance club. She was also a member of the "Rock River Restorers Antique Car Club". Melva and Butch were farmers, did fancy work, and belonged to Horse Club. Melva had her own horse "Buttercup" which she raised from a baby up. She is survived by her daughter, Sally (Robert) Foley; her granddaughter, Megan (Kenneth) Huckabee; her great granddaughter, Gracie; her brother, Clyde (Janice) Pohl; her daughter-in-law, Jane Law; her sister-in-law, Pat Pohl; her step sons, Bob (Ginger) Law and Jerry Law; and her step granddaughter, Debbie (Richard) King. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, sister Jean Breed, twin brother Melvin, brothers Joe and John, and step son Herb Law. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 at Hermann Funeral Home in Stockton with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Ladies Union Cemetery. There will be no graveside services. A memorial fund has been established for Calvary United Methodist Church and Hospice of Northwest IL. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020