LEAMONS FUNERAL HOME - LENA
210 WEST MAIN STREET
Lena, IL 61048
(815) 369-4512
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Salem United Church of Christ
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Salem United Church of Christ
Melvin Loewe


1931 - 2019
Melvin Loewe Obituary
Melvin Loewe 1931—2019
Melvin C. Loewe age 88, of Lena, IL passed away Tuesday October 15, 2019 at FHN Memorial Hospital. He was born September 8, 1931 at home to Herman and Mildred (Jahnke) Loewe. He attended Immanuel Lutheran School and graduated from Freeport High School in 1949. He married Arlene Otte on November 17, 1979. He was employed at Micro Switch for 30 plus years. He served his country in the army from 1951-1953 in combat in the Korean Conflict. He served with the Stephenson County Mounted Patrol for 25 years.
Mel enjoyed playing Racquet Ball, pitching horseshoes, square dancing, bowling and raising and showing dairy goats for 26 years. He taught Sunday school in his early years at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Freeport and later at Salem United Church of Christ in Lena.
He is survived by his wife Arlene of Lena; two sisters- Gwen Hanson of Myrtle Beach, SC and Leona Condit of Saylorsburg, PA; two brothers- Ronald (Pat) Loewe of Austin, TX and Wesley (Margaret) Loewe of Ridott, IL; many nieces and nephews; special grandchildren- Christopher, Jessica, Deverick and Kerrigan Sander, Chesley (Ian) Booker and Kenzie (Andrew) Heatherwick.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Wilbur, Emmerson (POW), Kenneth, Lew, Delbert and sister Evedene.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday October 19, 2019 at Salem United Church of Christ with at visitation from 9:00 until time of service.
Burial will be Salem United Church of Christ Cemetery.
Officiating will be Pastor Randy Nicholas.
A memorial has been established in his name.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
