Melvin "Butch" Polhill

Melvin "Butch" Polhill Obituary
Melvin "Butch" Polhill 1940—2019
Melvin Nelson "Butch" Polhill age 78, of Lena passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at FHN Memorial Hospital. He was born on October 26, 1940 in Freeport, IL to Nelson and Bernice (McPhillips) Polhill. He graduated from Lena High School in 1958. He married Judith Ann King at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA on August 29, 1959.
Butch was a longtime Lena business owner; he also worked at Fred A Smith Lumber Company and Lena Builders delivering building materials.
He was a member of Lena United Methodist Church, Lena Depot Stove Gang, and the Lena Lions Club. He served as commissioner for the Lena Community Park District for 25 years; Polhill Park was named after Butch. Butch also served on the Stephenson County Convention and Visitor Bureau. He enjoyed his collection and displays of "G" scale trains. Butch collected 1913 model T banks, and he was a collector of toy implements. Butch will be remembered for his larger than life sense of humor, and his telling stories.
He is survived by his wife Judith of Lena, sons; Richard (Jane) Polhill of Columbus, GA and Kirk (Lynn) Polhill of Lena, grandchildren; William (Katie) Polhill of Upatoi, GA, Kyle Polhill of Lena, Kory (Ann) Polhill of Lena and Kaitlyn Polhill of Lena, great grandchildren; Jay and Gus, Cora and Harper.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Jay Polhill in 2010.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday March 30, 2019 at the Lena United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be held on Friday March 29, 2019 from 4:00 till 7:00 PM at the Leamon Funeral Home.
Burial will be at Lena Burial Park.
Pastor Keri Rainsberger will officiate.
A memorial has been established in his memory.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019
