|
|
Merle R. Benning 1921—2019
Merle R. Benning, age 98, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Medina Nursing Center in Durand, IL. Merle was born April 13, 1921 to Ralph and Stella (Helmts) Benning and was a longtime resident of Davis, Illinois. During his younger years he helped with the family grocery/general merchandise store. He attended grade school and high school in Davis. Since Davis had only three years of high school Merle went to Freeport for his final year of high school. After graduating from Freeport High School he was accepted at North Central College, and while there enlisted in the Army Reserve. Merle was called to active duty in 1943 and was sent to several places around the country for training in military communications. He was assigned to the U.S. Army's 75th Infantry Division and was involved in the European theatre of World War II. Upon discharge from the Army in 1946 Merle returned to Davis and began his career that year at the State Bank of Davis, where he remained until retiring in 1990. On October 7, 1951 Merle was married to Eunice Breneman and they enjoyed many years together until Eunice's passing in 2017. Merle was active in several local organizations; Davis Town and Country Association, Davis Citizens Corporation, Masonic Lodge, Order of Eastern Star and Little League coach. He served on the Davis Village Board as clerk for over twenty-five years. As a faithful member of the Davis Calvary United Methodist Church, Merle sang in both the men's choir and the mixed choir. He enjoyed doing things around the house and was ready to pitch in and help anybody with their projects. He also found pleasure and adventure in going places. While his two sons were of young age Merle introduced his family to camping which resulted in camping/sightseeing trips to many parts of the country. Later in life Merle and Eunice enjoyed attending Road Scholar programs around the Midwest. Merle is survived by son, Richard Benning of Davis; grandchildren, Andrew, Laura, Kurt and Maria Benning; and daughter-in-law, Ruth Benning of Rochester, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eunice; son, Carl; and twin brother, Shirl. A memorial service will be held Friday, November 15 at 3:00 pm at the Davis Rock City United Methodist Church in Davis. Visitation will be held at the church before the service starting at 2:00 pm. Anyone who knew Merle is invited to the Davis Community Hall after the service for a light lunch. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established for the Davis Rock City UM Church and the Salvation Army. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019