Mervin Lee Diehl 1928—2020
Mervin Lee Diehl, 92, of Freeport, died Saturday March 21, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital. He was born January 6, 1928 in Carroll County, IL, the son of Merle and Edith (Dewall) Diehl. Mervin married Arlene Stoner April 12, 1951 in Shannon, IL. Mervin worked at Stimperts from 1952-65, JC penny Auto center from 1965-83, and then for eight years at Freeport Ford. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Korea from 1950-52 as a tank mechanic on the front line. He enjoyed going to the Freeport Raceway with his friend Bill Meyers and brother Harlan, dirt track and NASCAR racing, sitting on his front porch watching Little League baseball, yardwork, and helping others. Mervin was a quiet, honest, and loving man. Mervin is survived by his wife Arlene Diehl; daughter, Larae (Jeff) Castle; brother, Harlan Diehl ; two sisters, Bernita Runte and Violet Frederick; granddaughter Edie (Frederick) Lee all of Freeport; two great-grandchildren Dominic Olson and Bel Lee; and extended family Tiffany (Chris) Scheider and their daughters, Audrey and Vivian, Rachel (Phil) Jansen and their children Braedyn, Colton, and Hailey, and Dwayne and Adaiah Lee
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-laws Harold "Hike" Hiteman, Loren Frederick, and Dale Runte; and sister-in-law Lola Mae Diehl
Due to local, state, and national concerns over the corona virus, there will be no visitation and the funeral is not open to the public. Private family services will be held Tuesday March 21, 2020 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Freeport. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established in his memory. Please visit www.burketubbs.com to share memories of Mervin.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2020