|
|
Michael Bach 1937—2020
Michael "Grandpa Mike" Bach left this earth on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Mike was born on March 19, 1937, the son of Joseph and Alfreda Bach. He attended Josephinum Seminary for two years and graduated from Aquin High School in 1955. He attended Lewis College. He served in the U.S. Army Security Agency from 1958 to 1961 and achieved the rank of E5. Mike worked for Hughes Market, Crum and Forster Insurance Company, Structo Manufacturing, W.T. Raleigh Company, Economy Insurance Company, and St. Paul Insurance Company. He married the love of his life, Kay Elizabeth Rayment in McGregor, Iowa on July 7, 1962. He managed Little League Baseball for 15 years, coached YMCA Basketball for 12 years, and coached Prep and Babe Ruth Baseball for three years. He was in YMCA Indian Guides and Indian Princesses for 10 years and held all the nation offices in both organizations. He has been a member of the Friends Forever Humane Society for many years and loved all animals. He had many pets throughout his lifetime. He was an avid sports fan who took great pleasure in watching his beloved Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs. The Chicago Bears' Super Bowl win in 1985 and the Chicago Cubs' World Series in 2016 were the ultimate highlights. Though he also took great pleasure in watching his children and grandchildren participate in their many sports activities. Mike is survived by his children, Nikki (Jim) Eken of Bolingbrook, IL, Joseph (Mary Jo) Bach of Freeport, Ted (Lauren) Bach of Oak Park, IL, and Monte (Angela) Bach of San Antonio, TX. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jordan (Cassidy) Tempel of Freeport, Taylor Bach of Freeport, Jack, Payton and Tess Eken of Bolingbrook, IL, Noah and Micah Bach of San Antonio, TX, and Michael and Kayla Bach of Oak Park, IL. He is also survived by his great-granddaughters Ryleigh Bach and Ashton Wool of Freeport, his siblings Ted Bach and Sheila Hooper of Freeport, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Kay; his parents, Joseph and Alfreda Bach; his mother and father-in-law, Reuben and Marvel Rayment; his siblings, Joseph Bach, Nick Bach and Patricia Steele; a brother-in-law, Robert Steele; two nephews, Dan Steele and Lance Hooper; and one great-nephew, Preston Steele-Alston. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established at Friends Forever Humane Society in Freeport and Altrusa House in Green Bay, WI.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020