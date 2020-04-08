The Freeport Journal Standard Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Mortuary, Ltd. - Freeport
321 West Main Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 232-2136
For more information about
Michael Bach
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Bach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Bach


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Bach Obituary
Michael Bach 1937—2020
Michael "Grandpa Mike" Bach left this earth on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Mike was born on March 19, 1937, the son of Joseph and Alfreda Bach. He attended Josephinum Seminary for two years and graduated from Aquin High School in 1955. He attended Lewis College. He served in the U.S. Army Security Agency from 1958 to 1961 and achieved the rank of E5. Mike worked for Hughes Market, Crum and Forster Insurance Company, Structo Manufacturing, W.T. Raleigh Company, Economy Insurance Company, and St. Paul Insurance Company. He married the love of his life, Kay Elizabeth Rayment in McGregor, Iowa on July 7, 1962. He managed Little League Baseball for 15 years, coached YMCA Basketball for 12 years, and coached Prep and Babe Ruth Baseball for three years. He was in YMCA Indian Guides and Indian Princesses for 10 years and held all the nation offices in both organizations. He has been a member of the Friends Forever Humane Society for many years and loved all animals. He had many pets throughout his lifetime. He was an avid sports fan who took great pleasure in watching his beloved Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs. The Chicago Bears' Super Bowl win in 1985 and the Chicago Cubs' World Series in 2016 were the ultimate highlights. Though he also took great pleasure in watching his children and grandchildren participate in their many sports activities. Mike is survived by his children, Nikki (Jim) Eken of Bolingbrook, IL, Joseph (Mary Jo) Bach of Freeport, Ted (Lauren) Bach of Oak Park, IL, and Monte (Angela) Bach of San Antonio, TX. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jordan (Cassidy) Tempel of Freeport, Taylor Bach of Freeport, Jack, Payton and Tess Eken of Bolingbrook, IL, Noah and Micah Bach of San Antonio, TX, and Michael and Kayla Bach of Oak Park, IL. He is also survived by his great-granddaughters Ryleigh Bach and Ashton Wool of Freeport, his siblings Ted Bach and Sheila Hooper of Freeport, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Kay; his parents, Joseph and Alfreda Bach; his mother and father-in-law, Reuben and Marvel Rayment; his siblings, Joseph Bach, Nick Bach and Patricia Steele; a brother-in-law, Robert Steele; two nephews, Dan Steele and Lance Hooper; and one great-nephew, Preston Steele-Alston. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established at Friends Forever Humane Society in Freeport and Altrusa House in Green Bay, WI.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Mortuary, Ltd. - Freeport
Download Now