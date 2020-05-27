|
Michael "Zeke" D. Barrett 1956—2020
Hospital on May 20, 2020. He was born June 29, 1956; the son of Rydene and Anita (Hird) Barrett. He was a 1974 graduate of Freeport High School. Michael worked for Kelly Springfield for 43 years, retiring in 2016. He was a member of the Freeport Eagles Club. He was an avid fisherman, fishing all over the country. He was in Top 50 Fisherman by Red Man All American. He was also an avid Chicago sports fan, following the Bears, Cubs and Blackhawks. He also enjoyed hunting, bowling and spending time with his grandkids. He is survived by his daughter, Sarah (Brian) Karstedt of Freeport; son, Steven (Audrey) Barrett of MS; father, Rydene Barrett; grandchildren, Darrien & Deshawn Hudson and Hannah & Hayden Barrett; sister, Kathy Barrett of Freeport; brother, Ricky Barrett of Freeport; nieces, Courtney Lestikow and Sophie Barrett both of Janesville, WI; and several great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and sister, Cindy. A private family service will be held at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. A memorial fund has been established in his name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
