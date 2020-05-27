The Freeport Journal Standard Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Mortuary, Ltd. - Freeport
321 West Main Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 232-2136
For more information about
Michael Barrett
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Barrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael D. "Zeke" Barrett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael D. "Zeke" Barrett Obituary
Michael "Zeke" D. Barrett 1956—2020
Hospital on May 20, 2020. He was born June 29, 1956; the son of Rydene and Anita (Hird) Barrett. He was a 1974 graduate of Freeport High School. Michael worked for Kelly Springfield for 43 years, retiring in 2016. He was a member of the Freeport Eagles Club. He was an avid fisherman, fishing all over the country. He was in Top 50 Fisherman by Red Man All American. He was also an avid Chicago sports fan, following the Bears, Cubs and Blackhawks. He also enjoyed hunting, bowling and spending time with his grandkids. He is survived by his daughter, Sarah (Brian) Karstedt of Freeport; son, Steven (Audrey) Barrett of MS; father, Rydene Barrett; grandchildren, Darrien & Deshawn Hudson and Hannah & Hayden Barrett; sister, Kathy Barrett of Freeport; brother, Ricky Barrett of Freeport; nieces, Courtney Lestikow and Sophie Barrett both of Janesville, WI; and several great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and sister, Cindy. A private family service will be held at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. A memorial fund has been established in his name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 27 to May 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Mortuary, Ltd. - Freeport
Download Now