Michael D. May 1960—2019
FREEPORT---Michael D. May, 59, of Freeport passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the UW of Madison, Wl. He was born on April 9, 1960 in Freeport, the son of Dean and Joyce (Loring) May. Michael married Sandra L. Koester on February 1, 1995 in Monroe, Wl. Music played a significant role in Mike's life from childhood. lnfluenced by his Father Dean, Mike and his twin brother Mark followed down the same musical path to form, create and become the popular local band Transit. Mike was employed at Thermos Co for 17 years and H.B. Plastics for 9 years. Mike was a member of the Eagles Club and the Moose Lodge. He was a devoted husband, father, friend and avid Packer and Cub fan. Michael touched many people's lives and will never be forgotten.
Survivors include his wife Sandy, daughters: Shannon (Brian) Gifford and Cassandra May; a son, Jared (April) May; a sister, Christy (Darryl) Pehl; his brothers: Tommy and Mark May; five Grandchildren: Noah, Corban, Levi Gifford and Jordyn & Addilyn May, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Eagles Club on Sunday, July 14th 2019 from 1 P.M. to 5 P.M. Cremation rites have been accorded. Arrangements made by Schwarz Funeral Home. Private interment service will be held at a later date at Oakland Mausoleum. Share online condolences at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 21 to June 23, 2019