Michael D. Miche 1957—2019
Michael Duane Miche "Clancy", age 62 of Pearl City, IL passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Lena Living Center. He was born on August 1, 1957 in Freeport, IL to Duane and Joyce (Spangler) Miche. Mike was a 1975 graduate of Pearl City High School. He worked for Whole Earth Concrete Construction and enjoyed helping on the family farm and various sports. He is survived by his mother, Joyce Miche of Pearl City; his brothers, David Miche of Pearl City and Keith (Ruth) Miche of Pearl City. Mike was preceded in death by his dad, Duane and his grandparents. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Hermann Funeral Home in Pearl City at 1:00 p.m. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. also at the Funeral Home. Interment will take place at Highland Cemetery in Pearl City. A memorial Fund has been established. The family would like to give a special thank you to the family and friends that came to visit and to the nurses and staff at Lena Living Center. Condolences may be shared with Mike's family at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2019