Michael Janssen 1983—2019
Michael William Janssen, age 36 of Shannon, IL passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Swedish American Hospital after a year long battle with cancer. He was born on April 4, 1983 in Freeport, IL to the late Norman and Cheryl (Kelchner) Janssen. Michael was a graduate of Eastland High School. He was a member of Zion Community Church in Pearl City. Michael worked on the family farm and for Sloan Implement in Lanark for the last three years. He enjoyed farming, collecting toy tractors, and watching the Chicago Cubs. He is survived by his children, Elizabeth and Brooklyn Janssen; his three brothers, Scott (Julie), David and Tim (Nicole Frampton); his sister, Rebekkah (Kevin) Gors. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Zion Community Church on Pearl City at 10:00 a.m. There will be a visitation on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. also at the church. Interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019