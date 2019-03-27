|
Michael P. Liebenstein 1956—2019
Michael P. Liebenstein, 63, of Pearl City, IL, passed away on March 25, 2019. He was born on March 23, 1956 in Freeport, IL, to Bill and Mary-Ann (Breuer) Liebenstein. He was a graduate of Pearl City High School. He married Cheryl Crackenberger on October 10, 1981 at the Pearl City United Methodist Church. He was a butcher at Liebenstein's Market, and also worked for Schwarz EMS and Funeral Home. Mike was a member of the Pearl City United Methodist Church, Pearl City Fire Dept., Jaycees, Stephenson County EMA, Packard Hunting Club, and was also a softball coach.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Liebenstein; daughter, Renee (Chris) Gilson; son, Jon (Erin) Liebenstein; brother, Rusty (Kris) Liebenstein; grandchildren: Jace Wybourn, Lane Gilson, William, Logan, and Benjamin Liebenstein, and Auberie and Keagen Gilson.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Mary-Ann Liebenstein.
Funeral service will be held on Monday April 1, 2019 at 11 AM, at the Pearl City United Methodist Church, with Pastor Matt Smith officiating. A visitation will be held on Sunday March 31, 2019 from 4-7 PM, also at the Pearl City United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery. A memorial has been established in his name. Online condolences can be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019