Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
(630) 289-8054
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel Hills Memorial Gardens
Freeport, IL
Michael R. Bowers


1951 - 2019
Michael R. Bowers Obituary
Michael R. Bowers 1951—2019
Michael R. Bowers, age 67 of Streamwood, Ill., passed away August 2, 2019 in his home. He was born August 7, 1951 in Lanark, Ill. to Harry (Pitch) and Shirley Bowers. Mick was a 1969 graduate of Lanark High School. He worked as a computer technician until his retirement. He served active duty in the U.S. Air Force. Michael is survived by his sister, Pamela D. Bowers Wooden of Kingston, OK; his daughter, Regina Bowers Block of Portage, MI and two grandsons: Elijah Block and Ari Block of Portage, MI. Michael was cremated at Countryside Funeral Home in Streamwood, Ill. A graveside memorial service will be held at Chapel Hills Memorial Gardens in Freeport, Ill. on Saturday, September 14th at 11:00am.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Sept. 5 to Sept. 10, 2019
