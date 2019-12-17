|
|
Mike J. Donaldson 1963—2019
Michael "Mike" J. Donaldson, 56, of Ridott passed away Friday December 13, 2019 at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison. He was born June 12, 1963 in Rockford, IL the son of Richard "Dick" and Rose (Trampel) Donaldson. On September 19, 2014 he married his soul mate, Carla Harnish on their farm in Ridott. Mike was employed at Bay Valley Foods in Pecatonica after the closing of Thermos where he was a long-time employee and also farmed his family farm. Mike's passions in life were farming and spending time with family and friends . As many of Mike's friends would say he was best known for his witty banter and unique perspective on the application of common sense. He is survived by his wife Carla of Ridott, IL; mother Rose Donaldson of Freeport; mother-in-law Patricia Kraft; step-sons Kyle Harnish and Skyler Harnish both of Ridott; brother Rick Donaldson of Dixon; two sisters Kim (Dale) Weitekamp of Raymond, IL and Michelle (Greg) Guilliams of Freeport; two grandchildren Korrie Harnish and Zebakiah "Zebby" Harnish; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding Mike in death is his father, brother Timmy Donaldson, father-in-law Alvin Kraft, brother-in-law Darrel Kraft and step-son Timothy Harnish. Funeral services will be 10:30 A.M. Saturday December 21, 2019 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Freeport with Rev. Bill Blomberg officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. Friday December 20, 2019 also at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home. Burial will be in Gund Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in his memory. A light luncheon at the Eagles Club in Freeport will follow graveside services. Please visit and sign Mike's guestbook at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019