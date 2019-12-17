Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke-Tubbs Funeral Homes - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 233-0613
Resources
More Obituaries for Mike Donaldson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mike J. Donaldson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mike J. Donaldson Obituary
Mike J. Donaldson 1963—2019
Michael "Mike" J. Donaldson, 56, of Ridott passed away Friday December 13, 2019 at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison. He was born June 12, 1963 in Rockford, IL the son of Richard "Dick" and Rose (Trampel) Donaldson. On September 19, 2014 he married his soul mate, Carla Harnish on their farm in Ridott. Mike was employed at Bay Valley Foods in Pecatonica after the closing of Thermos where he was a long-time employee and also farmed his family farm. Mike's passions in life were farming and spending time with family and friends . As many of Mike's friends would say he was best known for his witty banter and unique perspective on the application of common sense. He is survived by his wife Carla of Ridott, IL; mother Rose Donaldson of Freeport; mother-in-law Patricia Kraft; step-sons Kyle Harnish and Skyler Harnish both of Ridott; brother Rick Donaldson of Dixon; two sisters Kim (Dale) Weitekamp of Raymond, IL and Michelle (Greg) Guilliams of Freeport; two grandchildren Korrie Harnish and Zebakiah "Zebby" Harnish; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding Mike in death is his father, brother Timmy Donaldson, father-in-law Alvin Kraft, brother-in-law Darrel Kraft and step-son Timothy Harnish. Funeral services will be 10:30 A.M. Saturday December 21, 2019 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Freeport with Rev. Bill Blomberg officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. Friday December 20, 2019 also at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home. Burial will be in Gund Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in his memory. A light luncheon at the Eagles Club in Freeport will follow graveside services. Please visit and sign Mike's guestbook at www.burketubbs.com

logo

Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mike's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -