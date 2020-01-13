Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Brethren Church of Lanark
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
First Brethren Church of Lanark
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Diehl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Diehl


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Diehl Obituary
Mildred Diehl 1920—2020
Mildred I. Diehl, age 99, of rural Lanark, Illinois passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Allure Nursing Center, Mt. Carroll, Illinois. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the First Brethren Church of Lanark with burial in the Lanark Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Church. Memorials may be made for The First Brethren Church, FHN Hospice., or Allure Nursing Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -