Mildred Diehl 1920—2020
Mildred I. Diehl, age 99, of rural Lanark, Illinois passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Allure Nursing Center, Mt. Carroll, Illinois. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the First Brethren Church of Lanark with burial in the Lanark Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Church. Memorials may be made for The First Brethren Church, FHN Hospice., or Allure Nursing Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020