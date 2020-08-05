Milton Schlueter 1937—2020
Rock City – Milton H. Schlueter 82 of Rock City, Il passed away at Swedish American Hospital, Rockford, Il. He was born October 3, 1937 in Rock City, Il tp Harold and Nellie (Henze) Schlueter. He attended a one room school house in his early school years and then graduated from Dakota high school in 1955. He married Neva "June" Nielander on March 14, 1959 and she died January 6, 2012. They raised their children on the family dairy farm in Rock City. He milked cows until he was 72 years old. He was also a part of the Army Reserves for 8 years.
He was a diehard Cubs fan all his life. He played baseball and softball and he was a member of the Juda, WI True Hearts Softball Team as a pitcher. He was a lifetime member of St. Paul Church of Epleyanna in Davis, IL. He played baseball in high school as well. He sold FS Seed corn while farming and he loved to go Polka Dancing with his wife and kids at many different locations all over Northern, Illinois and Southern , WI.
He is survived by his children, Sarah Holweg of Rock City, Nancy (Augustus) Schutte of Footville, WI, Mary (Matthew) Rhoades of Rockford and Donald Schlueter of Rock City. His 7 grandchildren are Brian (Kelli) Holweg of Pecatonica, Andrea Hartwig of Rock City, Angela (Corey) McLaurin of Dallas, TX, Cherie Holweg (John Queen) of Monroe, WI, Nicholas (Margaret) Rhodes of Normal, Illinois, Amanda (Michael) Rohner of Saranac, MI, and Cora Schutte of Footville, WI. He also has 10 Great Grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife and his sister Sallie Battalio and his brother-in-law Richard Battalio.
A visitation will be held on Sunday August 9th from 4-7p at St. Paul Church of Epleyanna. Services will be held Monday, August 10th at 10:30am also at St. Paul Church of Epleyanna. Burial will take place at St. Paul Church of Epleyanna cemetery. A memorial has been established in his name at St. Paul Church.
Condolences can be shared with the family at www.walkermortuary.com
