Nancy (Snidtker) Couderc 1953—2019
Nancy Snidtker Couderc, age 65 of Williams Bay, WI. died on Tuesday April 2, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Nancy was the youngest of 3 children, born on August 3, 1953 in Elkhorn, WI. daughter of the late Richard (Dick) and Phyllis (Haglund) Snidtker.
Nancy had a love for traveling, with her first over seas trip to Europe for 3 weeks with a First Presbyterian high school group while growing up in Freeport, IL. Nancy attended Drake University in Des Moines Iowa, achieving her Bachelors Degree in Fine Arts. Since then she has lived in Italy, St. Louis, and Houston before moving back to the area. She was a gifted artist for most of her life, specializing in the fine arts, and sculpture. Nancy grew up with and loved boating, so much that she worked summers as a boat captain for the Lake Geneva Cruise Line after retirement. She also had a strong passion for gardening, was a garden club member, and also served on the board for the Kishwauketoe Nature Preserve.
Sentiments shared by long time friends; Nancy was strong, energetic, set and pursued high goals, was outgoing and loved to meet people, and of course a skilled creative artist. Another; she always had a smile and brightness about her, she had an ease about her that was comforting, and Nancy was always willing to drop what she was doing to help another friend or stranger.
Nancy is survived by her husband; Thierry Couderc; daughter; Ayla (Daniel) Snidtker DeBosschere; Brother; Keith Snidtker (Peggy); and sister in law; Evelyn Massie. Nancy is preceded in death by husband; Dr. John C. Baldwin; her parents; and her brother; Rick Snidtker Jr.
A Family Run Memorial Service will be Saturday April the 13th at 1:00 PM at United Church of Christ - 46 Stam St, Williams Bay, WI.
Memorial Gifts May be given in her name to the Kishwauketoe Nature Preserve or to The Department of the Arts at Freeport Public Schools.
A family dispersement of ashes and Memorial Moment will be held for Nancy at a later time. Online guestbook can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Elkhorn, WI is assisting the family.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 8 to Apr. 17, 2019