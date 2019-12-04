|
Nancy Doyle 1946—2019
Nancy Jo Doyle, 73, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away on Monday morning, December 2nd, 2019, at The Villa Hospice Home in Mesa, AZ.
She was born to Lloyd and Virginia (Joyce) Doyle on August 8th, 1946, in Vandalia, Illinois.
Nancy worked at Bass Cabinet Manufacturing many years and Stewart Solutions as an accountant up to her retirement in 2016.
She enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and being at every single activity and life event of theirs, shopping, reading and watching her tv shows. She also kept Starbucks stock up by going through their drive thru twice daily.
She is survived by one daughter, Kim (Klitz) and son-in-law Clarence Heckathorn of Mesa, AZ; grandson Kyle (Kendra) Heckathorn and granddaughter Chelsee (significant other Kyle Dermody) Heckathorn, both of Mesa, AZ. Three sisters: Linda (Charlie) Hudson of Mesa, AZ; Gyrlee Kobler of Dixon, IL; Jan (Steve) Wybourn of Lena, IL; and one brother Jim (Kim) Doyle of Lena, IL. She is also "Aunt Nanny" to many nieces and nephews in Illinois and Arizona alike.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, December 6th, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at the Bunker Funeral Home in Mesa, AZ. Condolences can be sent to www.bunkerfuneral.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019