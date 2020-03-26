|
Nancy Goldsworthy 1943—2020
NANCY KUHLEMEYER GOLDSWORTHY
age 76, passed away in her home in Ocala, FL on Friday March 20, 2020. (Formerly of Freeport, IL) She was born the daughter of Nelson and Dorcas Kuhlemeyer on April 16, 1943 in Freeport, IL. Nancy was a 1961 graduate of Freeport High School. She later earned a degree in Court Recording.
She enjoyed retirement with her husband George, her dog Brandi, and cat Romeo.
Nancy is survived by her husband, George Goldsworthy, sister April (Kuhlemeyer) Friedrich of Monroe, WI, her daughter Barbara Warren, her two grandchilden Jenna and Bethany Warren, and her great granddaughter, Aalayah all of Ormond Beach, FL.
She was preceded in death by her parents Nelson and Dorcas Kuhlemeyer, son Rick Miller, brother Lyle Kuhlemeyer, and sister Dianne Runte.
No service at this time.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020