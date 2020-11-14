Nancy Grace Bicknese 1933—2020
Nancy Grace (White) Bicknese, 87, of Freeport, died Friday November 13, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital. Nancy was born September 1, 1933 in Elgin, Illinois the daughter of Harold "Porky" and Bonniebel "Bonnie" (Evans) White. Nancy married Lester Bicknese on September 1, 1951; he died June 2, 2014.
Nancy was a Christian all her life. She was a member of Hampshire Methodist Church, Trinity Lutheran Church of Hampshire and Trinity Lutheran Church of Boulder Junction, Wisconsin, and Immanuel Lutheran of Freeport. Nancy was an avid reader and quilt maker, like her mother. She was a loving wife, mother, and friend. She was employed at Union Savings Bank for 15 years. She also helped her husband as a caretaker in Manitowish Waters, Wisconsin. She also enjoyed working at the local coffee shop. She is survived by two children, Kay (Dennis) Koerner and son Kim (Michele) Bicknese; five grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, three brothers, Phillip White of Beloit, Wisconsin, Sidney White of Port Charlotte, Florida, and Jack (Ann) White of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Also surviving are many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Barbara (Kenneth) Halverson. Family funeral services will be Tuesday November 17, 2020, 10:00 A.M. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Freeport, IL, Pastor Mark Winkelman will officiate. Burial will follow at Hampshire Center Cemetery. A memorial has been established for Immanuel Lutheran Church.
