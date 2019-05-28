|
|
Neva Schubert 1928—2019
Neva Schubert, 91, formally of Kent, IL died peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Wood's Crossing in Brodhead, with a summer breeze coming through the window and the sound of chirping frogs.
Neva Anna Sophia Lohmeier was born on March 12, 1928 in Rock Grove Township. She was the daughter of Elmer and Leona (Meinert) Lohmeier. Neva married Oscar Schubert, Jr on May 15, 1949 at St. Paul's Evangelical Church in Davis, IL. Oscar preceded her in death on March 20, 2004.
Neva worked side by side with Oscar on their farm near Kent for over forty years and dedicated her life to her family, faith and farming. She was a member of the Kent United Methodist Church.
Neva is survived by seven children, Sandra (Dan) Washburn of Mundelein, IL, Steven (Lisa) Schubert of Freeport, IL, Thomas (Beth) Schubert of Fairfield Township, OH, Judy (Ted) Belanus of Brooklyn, WI, Terry (Kim) Schubert of Brooklyn, WI, Dennis (Candy) Schubert of Shannon, IL, Julene (Mark) Smith of North Prairie, WI, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, her sister, Bernice, her brother, Wayne and many sisters-in-law and brothers -in-law.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena.
A visitation will begin at 10 AM til the time of service on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Leamon Funeral Home.
Officiating will be Pastors Roger Bronkema and Dr. Chuck Wolbers.
Interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport.
A luncheon will follow.
Memorial gifts may be made to Heartland Hospice. They family wishes to thank the staff at Woods Crossing in Brodhead for their loving care for mom and the entire family. It was truly a home for five years. We also thank Heartland Hospice for making the last few days with mom a peaceful blessing.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 28 to May 30, 2019