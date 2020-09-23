Nicholas Yoder 1951—2020

Nicholas Yoder, age 69, formerly of Freeport and Rockford Illinois, passed away Sunday Sept. 20, 2020, at Luther Haven Nursing Home in Montevideo, MN after a hard fight with diabetes and kidney failure.

Born August 4, 1951 to Wayne Yoder and Gloria (Raetz) Yoder. Nick grew up with his siblings and friends in Freeport, IL. and graduated from Freeport High School in 1969. He had a million jokes and stories about growing up with his siblings and friends from school. His daughters favorite story is when he took an adventurous trip with his close friends Roger and Pat Thruman to Fort Myers beach in Florida and a seagull swooped down and stole his hotdog right out of his hand.

Nick worked as a quality engineer for nearly 40 years in the Rockford Illinois area until his retirement in 2016 in Montevideo, MN.

Nick was united in marriage to Joan Daugirda Nelson on August 8, 1987 at

Sinnissippi Park in Rockford, Illinois. The couple started their new life together and later made a beautiful home in Montevideo, Minnesota in 2013 where he cherished spending time doing what he loved most. Spending quality time with Joan and his dog Mallee.

Nick loved spending time at the lake, taking golf cart rides around the resort, fishing, grilling, asparagus hunting, smoking sausage and fireside coffee chats. Nick loved to build bird houses and enjoyed giving them as gifts. Nick took great pride in his yard and spent many hours in the garden and planting flowers.

Nick is survived by his loving wife, Joan Yoder of Montevideo; son, Stavn

(Stephanie) Yoder of Rockton, IL; daughter Renee (Lance Thruman) Yoder Isbell of Davis,IL; step-daughter Elissa (Rich) Laumb of Montevideo; step-son Jeff (Beth) Nelson of Rockford, IL; 7 grandchildren, Brittany (Jon), Tyler, Ben, Monica, Quinton, Anabeth and Summer, 4 great grandchildren, Gabriel, Grace, Kelbi and Clay. Sister Sherri (Richard) Mullen, three brothers Randy (Debbie) Yoder, Jack (Marcia Hepler) Yoder, Curt (Rose) Yoder, former wife and mother of his children Mary Yoder and numerous nieces and nephews.

Nick is preceded in death by his beloved parents Wayne Yoder and Gloria (Raetz) Yoder.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store