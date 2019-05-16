Home

Lahey Funeral Home
105 W Maple St
Maquoketa, IA 52060
563-652-2453
Wake
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lahey Funeral Home
105 W Maple St
Maquoketa, IA 52060
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Lahey Funeral Home
105 W Maple St
Maquoketa, IA 52060
Nichole Holder Obituary
Nichole Holder 1970—2019
Nichole A. Holder, 48, of North Liberty passed away on May 13th, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was not ready to leave us, but her body gave her no choice. We find comfort in the fact that she is no longer in pain, and will be reunited with many loved ones.
She was born on July 26, 1970 in Rockford Illinois to Jim and Vionne Holder. She graduated from Freeport High school in 1989, and attend Capri School of Cosmetology in Dubuque, IA to pursue cosmetology. She went on to run a hair salon out of her home. Nichole also worked as a para-educator at the Maquoketa High School from 2005-2016. After moving to North Liberty in 2016 she started work at the University of Iowa as a custodian.
Throughout her extensive work history, she met many remarkable people, and formed many cherished life-long connections.
Nichole has two children, Lacie Schuster of Waterloo, IA., and Matthew Heiserman of Bellevue, IA., with former spouse Martin Heiserman.
Nichole is survived by her children, Lacie (Jason) Schuster of Waterloo, and Matthew Heiserman of Bellevue, her significant other Kenny Bowling of North Liberty, her siblings Daniese Smith of Cedar Rapids, Vionne (Joe) Tricker of Hermiston, OR, Jamie Holder of Iowa City, Michael (Deanna) Holder of North Liberty, and their families. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, and parents.
A wake will be held on May 20th, 2019 at Lahey & Dawson Funeral Service in Maquoketa, IA from 9:00-11:00. A service at Lahey & Dawson Funeral Service will immediately follow. Memorials may be left to the family in her honor. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.laheys.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 16 to May 18, 2019
