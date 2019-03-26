The Freeport Journal Standard Obituaries
|
Walker Mortuary, Ltd. - Freeport
321 West Main Street
Freeport, IL 61032
Norma Hille
Norma A. Hille

Norma A. Hille Obituary
Norma A. Hille 1925—2019
Norma Arlene Hille, 93, of Freeport passed away Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 in her home. Norma was born July 9, 1925 in Freeport, the daughter of Lee and Kathryn (Resh) Scudder. She was one of twenty children, the eldest daughter. She married Ralph (Babe) Hille on December 13, 1947 in Sterling IL and they had 59 years together. Ralph passed away on January 10, 2007. Norma worked at Burgess Battery for 8 years and retired from Micro Switch after 29 years. She loved horseback riding, going on trail rides and watching stock car racing – especially #38 the car Ralph built and raced. She enjoyed being outside and being active. Norma enjoyed keeping in contact with both the Scudder and Hille families - her memories were vibrant, serving as the unofficial historian for both. To meet her was to like her, to know her was to love her. She is survived by her son William (Sherri) Hille; grandchildren, Jenna, Tyler, Kate, and Steven; a special grandson Bobby Carl (Sharon) Knoup; 3 sisters, Betty (Joe) Amodeo, Barbara (Roger) Stuckwisch and Mary Lou Wilson; and 3 brothers, Lee (Kay) Scudder, David Scudder, and Vernon (Dottie) Scudder. Also survived are many, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Kathryn; her husband, Ralph; 7 brothers, Bob (Marie) Scudder, Charles (Theresa) Scudder, Al (Dorothy) Scudder, Millard (Rita) Scudder, Frank (Mary) Scudder, Emmanuel (Ann) Scudder and Curtis Scudder; 6 sisters, Myrtle (Rudy) Schneider, Kathryn (Bud) King, Leona (Ed) Weber, Rose (Robert) Mani, Edna (Jim) Baker, and Dorothy; and a special nephew Roger "Bud" Hille. Norma's family would like to thank the special caregivers at FHN Hospice for their wonderful care and support for the family and the Lion's club for providing her the capability to continue reading, which she dearly loved. Cremation rites have been accorded and a service will be held on Saturday, March 30th at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Peace at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport. Burial will be in The Garden of the Last Supper. Ralph and Norma will be buried – Together Forever. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared with her family at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019
